Gunman on Loose After Quadruple NYC Shooting: NYPD - NBC New York
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    Four people were shot in the Bronx when a gunman, who is still on the loose, unleashed a hail of bullets early Tuesday, police say.

    The bullets went flying just before 1 a.m. at West 166th Street and Summit Avenue in Highbridge, according to the NYPD.

    Three 32-year-old men and a 34-year-old man were all shot. The 34-year-old was hit in his leg and elbow while one of the 32-year-olds was shot in the head and leg, the second was shot in the thigh and chest and the third was shot in both calves. All four victims are expected to survive.

    The circumstances leading up to the shooting wasn’t immediately known.

    There are no arrests and cops didn’t elaborate on a description of any suspects.

