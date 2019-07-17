What to Know A 20-year-old man was shot in the face in Harlem Wednesday morning

The suspect gunman fled the scene and was apprehended a short time later; he was only wearing underpants, authorities said

Neither the name of the victim nor the suspect has been released; it's not clear what led to the shooting

A 20-year-old man was shot once in the face in Harlem early Wednesday -- and the suspected gunman, who fled the scene wearing only his underwear, was taken into custody a few blocks away, authorities said.

Cops responding to a call about the shooting on 128th Street around 7:30 a.m. found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition; his name has not been released.

The suspected gunman, who also hasn't been identified, was apprehended a short time later a few blocks from the scene. Police said he was just wearing underwear.

It's not clear what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.