20-Year-Old Shot in Face in Manhattan; Man Wearing Just Underwear Cuffed Blocks Away - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

20-Year-Old Shot in Face in Manhattan; Man Wearing Just Underwear Cuffed Blocks Away

Published 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    20-Year-Old Shot in Face in Manhattan; Man Wearing Just Underwear Cuffed Blocks Away
    News 4

    What to Know

    • A 20-year-old man was shot in the face in Harlem Wednesday morning

    • The suspect gunman fled the scene and was apprehended a short time later; he was only wearing underpants, authorities said

    • Neither the name of the victim nor the suspect has been released; it's not clear what led to the shooting

    A 20-year-old man was shot once in the face in Harlem early Wednesday -- and the suspected gunman, who fled the scene wearing only his underwear, was taken into custody a few blocks away, authorities said. 

    Cops responding to a call about the shooting on 128th Street around 7:30 a.m. found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition; his name has not been released. 

    The suspected gunman, who also hasn't been identified, was apprehended a short time later a few blocks from the scene. Police said he was just wearing underwear.

    It's not clear what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. 

    Top News: PR Governor Faces Protests Over Scandal, and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: PR Governor Faces Protesters Over Chat Scandal, France Celebrates Bastille Day, and More
    Carlos Giusti/AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us