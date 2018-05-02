Officials say at least five people were shot in Brooklyn early Wednesday and at least two might have been innocent bystanders.

A man pulled up to an apartment complex on Bristol Street in Brownsville just after midnight and sent bullets whizzing through the air, according to police. Three people at the scene were shot, the NYPD said. One is in critical condition and two others suffered injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

In the midst of the flying bullets, two people across the courtyard on Dumont Avenue were also struck, officials said. One victim is in critical condition clinging to life, officials said, and the other suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police said it wasn't immediately clear whether the three people shot on Bristol Street were the intended targets and the two others hit on Dumont Avenue were innocent bystanders.