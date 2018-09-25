The search is on for the gunman who pulled the trigger in a deadly shooting in the Bronx. Jen Maxfield reports. (Published 4 minutes ago)

A man collapsed and died after he stumbled into a Bronx deli after he was shot following a dispute with another man who tried to run the victim over but failed, leaving the vehicle at the scene, police say.

The duo got into a screaming match somewhere near the Gun Hill Classic Gourmet Deli in Pelham Gardens around 10:30 Monday night when the suspect tried to slam a vehicle into the victim, according to the NYPD. When the suspect failed, he fled the area, leaving the car behind in the process.

About an hour later, the suspect came back and shot the man in the chest. The 46-year-old victim, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene shows investigators combing for clues inside the deli as well as yellow police tape blocking off a car, presumably the one the suspect left behind.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.