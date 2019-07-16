What to Know
A man allegedly broke into an NYC home and grabbed a woman's shoe; cops say he smelled the inside of it while performing a lewd act
The man is described as being about 30 to 40 years old; he was wearing a baseball cap and multi-colored clothing, authorities say
Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS
Police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a Queens building, grabbed a woman's shoe and smelled it while performing a lewd act, authorities say.
The man forced the door of the 38th Street home open late the night of July 9 and, once he was inside the vestibule, he took the 50-year-old woman's shoe, police say.
He ran off, taking nothing with him afterwards.
