What to Know A man allegedly broke into an NYC home and grabbed a woman's shoe; cops say he smelled the inside of it while performing a lewd act

The man is described as being about 30 to 40 years old; he was wearing a baseball cap and multi-colored clothing, authorities say

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a Queens building, grabbed a woman's shoe and smelled it while performing a lewd act, authorities say.

The man forced the door of the 38th Street home open late the night of July 9 and, once he was inside the vestibule, he took the 50-year-old woman's shoe, police say.

He ran off, taking nothing with him afterwards.

The man is described as being about 30 to 40 years old; he was wearing a baseball cap and multi-colored clothing, authorities say.

Gory Photos of Slain Utica Teen Were Shared on Social Media

A 17-year-old girl with a small social media following in upstate New York was killed by a man she'd met recently on Instagram, who then posted photos of her corpse online, police said Monday. (Published 3 hours ago)

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.