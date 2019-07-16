Cops Seek Alleged Shoe-Smelling Lecher in Queens Break-in - NBC New York
( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs )
logo_nyc_2x

Cops Seek Alleged Shoe-Smelling Lecher in Queens Break-in

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cops Seek Alleged Shoe-Smelling Lecher in Queens Break-in
    Handout

    What to Know

    • A man allegedly broke into an NYC home and grabbed a woman's shoe; cops say he smelled the inside of it while performing a lewd act

    • The man is described as being about 30 to 40 years old; he was wearing a baseball cap and multi-colored clothing, authorities say

    • Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a Queens building, grabbed a woman's shoe and smelled it while performing a lewd act, authorities say. 

    The man forced the door of the 38th Street home open late the night of July 9 and, once he was inside the vestibule, he took the 50-year-old woman's shoe, police say. 

    He ran off, taking nothing with him afterwards. 

    The man is described as being about 30 to 40 years old; he was wearing a baseball cap and multi-colored clothing, authorities say. 

    Gory Photos of Slain Utica Teen Were Shared on Social Media

    [NY] Bianca Devins' Murder: Gory Photos of Slain Utica Teen Were Shared on Social Media

    A 17-year-old girl with a small social media following in upstate New York was killed by a man she'd met recently on Instagram, who then posted photos of her corpse online, police said Monday.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs )
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us