A shirtless man was caught on video vandalizing the same statue at a Brooklyn church twice.

Police say the vandal first knocked over the statue of St. Francis at Blessed Sacrament church in Cypress Hills on Halloween and came back again about two weeks later and pushed over the same statue, breaking the bottom.

Video from the scene shows the shirtless man wearing a hat walking around in the daytime and eventually pushing over the statue in the gardens of the church.

Police say the man is about 25 years old. They urge witnesses with information to call Crime Stoppers that could help them arrest the man.