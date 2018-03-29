What to Know Shake Shack is known for its burgers, but now it will take a crack at selling cheesesteaks for one day only

Shake Shack is known for its burgers, but now it will take a crack at selling cheesesteaks — even if its just for a day!

Time Out reports that the burger chain will debut its first cheesesteak at its Madison Square Park location on April 3 starting at 11 a.m.

The hero-roll cheesesteak, which will be known as the Shack Cheesesteak, will feature shaved steak, cheese sauce, caramelized onions and chopped cherry tomatoes, Time Out says.

One dollar from each sandwich purchase on that one day will go towards the Bob Woodruff Foundation, an organization that aids veterans and their families.