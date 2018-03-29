New York Shake Shack Will Debut its First Ever Cheesesteak for Only One Day - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

New York Shake Shack Will Debut its First Ever Cheesesteak for Only One Day

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Welcome Kindness With Come From Away
    Getty Images
    FILE PHOTO: Shake Shack (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • Shake Shack is known for its burgers, but now it will take a crack at selling cheesesteaks for one day only

    • Time Out reports that the burger chain will debut its first cheesesteak at its Madison Square Park location

    • The cheesesteaks will be sold only on April 3 starting at 11 a.m.; $1 from each purchase will go toward the Bob Woodruff Foundation

    Shake Shack is known for its burgers, but now it will take a crack at selling cheesesteaks — even if its just for a day!

    Time Out reports that the burger chain will debut its first cheesesteak at its Madison Square Park location on April 3 starting at 11 a.m.

    The hero-roll cheesesteak, which will be known as the Shack Cheesesteak, will feature shaved steak, cheese sauce, caramelized onions and chopped cherry tomatoes, Time Out says.

    One dollar from each sandwich purchase on that one day will go towards the Bob Woodruff Foundation, an organization that aids veterans and their families.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us