7 CT Students Hospitalized After Using Vape Pen; Teen Charged

Seven students at Seymour High School were hospitalized Thursday morning after sharing a vape pen that police say contained an illicit substance.

A 15-year-old girl faces charges after seven Seymour High School students were taken to the hospital after using a vape pen that contained liquid THC, according to police.

A note from the principal says the school went into a “stay put” because of a situation in which several students shared a vape pen. One of the students who shared the pen became ill and school officials called police and emergency medical services.

The school district’s office was notified of the incident around 8:30 a.m., according to one message that went to the school community.

A police dog was also brought in to check for illegal substances.

According to Deputy Chief Roberto Rinaldi, the liquid in the vape pen was liquid THC, the chemical found in marijuana.

A 15-year-old girl was charged with possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal distribution and sale of marijuana.