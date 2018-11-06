What to Know A 13-year-old boy was sexually attacked behind a Queens deli over the weekend by a man known around the neighborhood as 'Mel,' police say

The suspect forced the boy behind Hands Deli on Merrick Boulevard in Laurelton, where they engaged in sex acts, according to the NYPD

Cops described the man as bald, being about six feet tall and last seen wearing a Mets hat; investigators urge witnesses to call police

A man known around a Queens neighborhood as “Mel” is being sought by police after they say he sexually attacked a teen boy and then forced the victim to perform a sex act on him.

Cops claim on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. the suspect forced the 13-year-old boy to go behind Hands Deli on Merrick Boulevard in Laurelton, where he attacked the boy. After he performed a sex act on the boy, the suspect forced him to return the favor.

The man then fled the area and the boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and then released.

No weapons was involved, police said.

Officials said the man is only known around the neighborhood by his nickname “Mel.” They added that people in the area see him around, but have do not know where he lives.

Authorities described the man as bald, being about six feet tall and last seen wearing a Mets hat. Investigators urge witnesses to call police with tips.