NYC Man Indicted on Child Sex Trafficking Charges, Allegedly Pushed Pregnant Woman Out of Car During Rescue Attempt
Crime and Courts

NYC Man Indicted on Child Sex Trafficking Charges, Allegedly Pushed Pregnant Woman Out of Car During Rescue Attempt

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A Brooklyn man faces a 12-count indictment for allegedly sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl for nearly a year

    • When the girl told him she didn't want to have sex with the men anymore, he allegedly slapped and punched her and threatened to kill her

    • The case marks the first time in Brooklyn a defendant is charged under the state's new sex trafficking of a child statute

    A 34-year-old Brooklyn man has been indicted for allegedly forcing a 16-year-old girl to have sex with men for money, then hand that money to him -- and prosecutors allege he shoved a pregnant friend out of the car when the friend tried to save her. 

    Jermaine Taylor, of East Flatbush, was arraigned Wednesday on a 12-count indictment charging him with sex trafficking of a child, promoting prostitution, rape, assault and child endangerment. 

    Taylor allegedly forced the girl to work as a prostitute for nearly a year, between May 1, 2018 and March 6, 2019, prosecutors say. He sent her to Brooklyn and Queens -- and also allegedly pimped out other girls for his personal gain, prosecutors say. 

    When the girl told him she didn't want to have sex with the men anymore, Taylor allegedly slapped and punched her. He also allegedly threatened to kill her. Prosecutors say that happened more than once. 

    A 28-year-old pregnant friend of the girl tried to rescue her when they were in a car together last August, prosecutors say. Taylor allegedly pushed the pregnant woman out of his car, then hit her with his vehicle and fled the scene. It wasn't clear how badly the woman was hurt. 

    Cops rescued the girl March 6. 

    Taylor's indictment marks the first time in Brooklyn a defendant is charged under the state's new sex trafficking of a child statute. Gov. Cuomo signed it into law in November. Under the new law, prosecutors will no longer have to prove that force, fraud or coercion was used against the underage victims and thus will spare the victims from testifying in many instances. 

    “This defendant allegedly treated a young girl as a piece of property, assaulting her and forcing her to work in the sex trade," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. "In Brooklyn we are committed to protecting all victims of predatory and violent behavior. We will now seek to hold him accountable for his alleged actions." 

    Taylor faces up to 32 years in prison if convicted of the top counts and will have to register as a sex offender. He was ordered held on $500,000 bond and is due back in court in August. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.

