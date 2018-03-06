Authorities are looking for a slight man believed to be in his late 20s who allegedly wrapped a belt around a 52-year-old woman's neck, slammed her to the ground and beat and raped her in a parking lot behind a Brooklyn housing project Monday. (Published 4 hours ago)

Authorities are looking for a slight man believed to be in his late 20s who allegedly wrapped a belt around a 52-year-old woman's neck, slammed her to the ground and beat and raped her in a parking lot behind a Brooklyn housing project Monday.

The suspect grabbed the woman on Saratoga Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 3:15 a.m. Monday. He choked her with the belt and threw her to the ground, then punched and kicked her in the face repeatedly before raping her, police say. She managed to escape when a garbage truck pulled into the lot, and the suspect ran off on foot down Halsey Street.

The victim suffered lacerations to her face and lost a number of teeth, cops say. She was treated at a nearby hospital.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect walking down the street. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and carrying a light backpack. The man is believed to be about 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 115 to 120 pounds. Anyone with information about him or the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.



