Police are looking for a mustached man with salt and pepper hair they say groped two young girls' buttocks on a city bus multiple times over a two-month period last year, authorities said Wednesday.

Cops say the two victims, both 12 years old, were repeatedly attacked aboard a B1 MTA bus near 86th Street and 20th Avenue in Brooklyn between September and November.

Police released a photo of the suspect (above) and ask anyone with information about him to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.