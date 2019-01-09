Surveillance video shows the man leaning on a counter in what appears to be a luggage and coat store, his boxers hanging out the top of his pants as he touches himself underneath his shirt. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a bizarre "criminal sexual act" at a store in the heart of midtown Manhattan a day before New Year's Eve.

Police say the man walked into the shop near West 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Dec. 30, exposed himself to a female employee and demanded she perform a sexual act on him.

Surveillance video shows the man leaning on a counter in what appears to be a luggage and coat store, his boxers hanging out the top of his pants as he touches himself underneath his shirt.

The woman appears to be gesturing at him, as if asking him to leave; at one point he swats in her direction. Then the video ends.

Cops say he put his bare midsection on a female customer in the store before running off. Anyone with information about him is asked to call police.