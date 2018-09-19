Authorities are looking for a man in connection with two groping attacks on the Upper East Side in which he reached underneath young women's skirts and grabbed them, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Cops are looking for a man in connection with two Upper East Side sex attacks on young women earlier this month

The attacks were 10 days apart -- both were in the overnight hours and in both cases he reached under the victim's skirt and grabbed her

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect; anyone with information about him is asked to call authorities

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with two groping attacks on the Upper East Side in which he reached underneath young women's skirts and grabbed them, police say.

Most recently, the attacker walked up to a 22-year-old woman near East 90th Street and Lexington Avenue before 3 a.m. Saturday, grabbed her and reached underneath her skirt to touch her groin area, police say.

The man then threw the woman to the ground and ran off.

Ten days earlier, on Sept. 5, cops say the man grabbed a 21-year-old woman near East 94th Street and Park Avenue, also in the overnight hours, and again went under her skirt to grab her groin. She fell to the ground and the man ran off in the direction of Third Avenue.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on him is asked to call police.