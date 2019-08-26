Police released video of the suspect from the area of the attack (above). (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A 29-year-old woman was brutally attacked, stabbed multiple times, by a man who allegedly tried to sexually assault her in a park, cops say

The victim remained hospitalized in unknown condition early Monday

Cops released surveillance video of the suspect in the area around the time of the attack; anyone with info is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS

A 29-year-old woman was brutally attacked, stabbed multiple times, in a city park by a man who allegedly tried to sexually assault her before fleeing, police say.

The woman was stabbed multiple times on the left side of her body around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the Bronx's Shoelace Park, near 226th Street and Bronx Boulevard. She remained hospitalized in unknown condition early Monday.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect in the area around the time of the attack; anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.