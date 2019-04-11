'You're Going to Be Mine': Facebook Friend Ambushes Woman in NYC Bathroom, Tries to Rape Her, Police Say - NBC New York
'You're Going to Be Mine': Facebook Friend Ambushes Woman in NYC Bathroom, Tries to Rape Her, Police Say

Published 8 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A woman was ambushed in her NYC bathroom in the pre-dawn hours one day by a man she had met on Facebook, police say

    • She had invited him to her apartment at some point prior to the attack, but wasn't expecting him to show up in her bathroom at 5 a.m.

    • Anyone with information about Miguel Santos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Police are looking for a man who showed up in a woman's Bronx bathroom one day before dawn last month, told her, "You're going to be mine" and tried to rape her.

    The 33-year-old victim had met the suspect, identified as Miguel Santos, on Facebook and invited him to her apartment in the Concourse section at some point prior to the attack, police say -- but she wasn't expecting him to show up in her bathroom at 5 a.m. March 8.

    Santos allegedly sneaked inside as she was in the bathroom and grabbed her while pushing his body onto hers. She screamed, and her roommate came in and ordered him to stop, then called police, authorities say. Santos ran off.

    The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and observation. 

    Police released a photo of Santos (above); he's thought to be in his 20s or 30s. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

