What to Know A mother chased a man who allegedly groped her daughter in a department store in NJ over the weekend -- and recorded him

Cops arrested the suspect -- a 53-year-old from Bergenfield -- days later on a single charge of criminal sexual contact

They say they used the mother's video of the man to identify him

A 53-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested on a sex-crime charge after he allegedly groped a young woman's buttocks as she was shopping with her mother in a Marshalls department store over the weekend.

Paramus police say the 19-year-old woman and her mom were in the store late afternoon Saturday when Edward Evans, of Bergenfield, allegedly grabbed the young woman as she was checking out shoes. The victim told her mother, who then chased the suspect out of the store while recording him on her phone.

Cops used the mother's video to identify Evans as the suspect. He was arrested on Wednesday on a single charge of criminal sexual contact and remanded pending his first judicial hearing. A date for that wasn't immediately clear, nor was it known if Evans had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.