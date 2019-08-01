Sex Predator Ambushes 2 Women in 10 Minutes in Brooklyn: Police - NBC New York
Sex Predator Ambushes 2 Women in 10 Minutes in Brooklyn: Police

    What to Know

    • Cops are looking for a man in connection with twin ambush sex attacks just 10 minutes apart in Brooklyn earlier this week

    • Both women managed to fight the suspect off; no physical injuries were reported

    • Authorities released grainy surveillance footage of the suspect walking down the street; anyone with information is asked to call police

    Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to grab a woman in front of a residential building in Brooklyn, then whipped around and immediately tried to sexually attack a different woman when the first escaped his grasp, authorities say.

    The suspect first sneaked up behind a 53-year-old woman near 12th Street and Eighth Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Monday and partially pulled down her pants, according to police. The woman spun around and yelled at him, so he ran off toward Prospect Park West -- and tried to grab another woman 10 minutes later. 

    In the second case, cops say the suspect pushed a 40-year-old woman against a car on 13th Street and tried to sexually attack her. She resisted, and the man ran off again, according to police. No physical injuries were reported.

    Authorities released grainy surveillance footage of the suspect walking down the street; he's thought to be about 5 feet 8 inches tall and slim with dreadlocks. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

