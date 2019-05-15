Man With Limp Arrested in Sex Attack on NYC Hospital Patient: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man With Limp Arrested in Sex Attack on NYC Hospital Patient: NYPD

Published May 15, 2019 at 3:44 AM | Updated at 2:34 AM EDT on May 16, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Suspect Sought for Sexually Assaulting Hospital Patient

    At Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx a predator took advantage of a defenseless patient, sexually assaulting an unconscious woman insider her room. NBC 4 New York's Marc Santia reports.

    (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

    What to Know

    • A 68-year-old woman was unconscious when a man police say walks with a limp walked into her Lincoln Hospital room and sexually abused her

    • Roberto Marcucci, 62, of Queens, turned himself in to police Wednesday after the Monday attack

    • Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips

    Police in the Bronx say they arrested a man they say sexually attacked an unconscious hospital patient in her room.

    Roberto Marcucci, 62, of Queens, turned himself in to police Wednesday evening and is charged with sex abuse, according to the NYPD. Attorney information for Marcucci wasn't immediately clear. 

    Cops said he sneaked into a Lincoln Hospital room belonging to a 68-year-old woman and sexually abused her on Monday. He then quickly fled.

    Cops in Mott Haven released a surveillance video of the suspect inside a hospital elevator. Sources say the victim's roommate witnessed the attack. Officials familiar with the case tell News 4 the patient was examined "immediately" afterwards and no injuries were found; she is being monitored closely. 

    Man With Limp Sexually Abused Unconscious Hospital Patient

    [NY] Man With Limp Sexually Abused Unconscious Hospital Patient

    Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for a man they say sexually attacked an unconscious hospital patient in her room.

    (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

    NYC Health + Hospitals, which operates Lincoln Hospital and the city's other public hospitals and clinics, worked with authorities to identify the suspect, officials say. 

    "At NYC Health + Hospitals the safety of our patients and staff are our first priority always," a spokeswoman for the healthcare network said. "Our staff immediately reported the incident to NYPD, shared the security video, and are assisting with the investigation."

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us