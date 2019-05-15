At Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx a predator took advantage of a defenseless patient, sexually assaulting an unconscious woman insider her room. NBC 4 New York's Marc Santia reports.

What to Know A 68-year-old woman was unconscious when a man police say walks with a limp walked into her Lincoln Hospital room and sexually abused her

Roberto Marcucci, 62, of Queens, turned himself in to police Wednesday after the Monday attack

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips

Police in the Bronx say they arrested a man they say sexually attacked an unconscious hospital patient in her room.

Roberto Marcucci, 62, of Queens, turned himself in to police Wednesday evening and is charged with sex abuse, according to the NYPD. Attorney information for Marcucci wasn't immediately clear.

Cops said he sneaked into a Lincoln Hospital room belonging to a 68-year-old woman and sexually abused her on Monday. He then quickly fled.

Cops in Mott Haven released a surveillance video of the suspect inside a hospital elevator. Sources say the victim's roommate witnessed the attack. Officials familiar with the case tell News 4 the patient was examined "immediately" afterwards and no injuries were found; she is being monitored closely.

Man With Limp Sexually Abused Unconscious Hospital Patient

Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for a man they say sexually attacked an unconscious hospital patient in her room. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

NYC Health + Hospitals, which operates Lincoln Hospital and the city's other public hospitals and clinics, worked with authorities to identify the suspect, officials say.

"At NYC Health + Hospitals the safety of our patients and staff are our first priority always," a spokeswoman for the healthcare network said. "Our staff immediately reported the incident to NYPD, shared the security video, and are assisting with the investigation."