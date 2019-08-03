Sewage Spill Causes Beach Closures in Westport

A sewage spill has caused temporary beach closures in Westport.

All Town of Westport beaches and Sherwood Island State Park will remain closed to swimming and fishing until testing is complete.

The fire department was notified of a sewage leak on the west shore of the Saugatuck River at the area of the Interstate 95 overpass, they said.

Responders said they found what appeared to be sewage flowing up from under the river to the surface.

The Sewer Department called in multiple vacuum trucks to haul the sewage across the river to the treatment plant, crews said.

Westport officials said they were planning to replace the sewage pipe within the next two weeks, but have expedited the process as a result of the spill.

Swimming has been closed since 6:30 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed until testing verifies the water is safe to swim in, firefighters said.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection closed Westport beaches as a precaution.

Crews said testing is scheduled for Monday.