Severely Emaciated Dachshund Found; Owner Charged With Animal Cruelty
Severely Emaciated Dachshund Found; Owner Charged With Animal Cruelty

Published 2 hours ago

    Suffolk County SPCA
    Craig Tenzer (left) and Miss Daisy.

    Officials found a severely emaciated dachshund, leading to animal cruelty charges against her owner. 

    Miss Pretty is a 7-year-old dachshund who was living in a condemned house, the Suffolk County SPCA said. Photos showed her ribs and backbone jutting out and her fur balding on her face and ears. 

    Miss Pretty
    Photo credit: Suffolk County SPCA

    Her owner, Craig Tenzer, 50, of Bay Shore, was charged Friday with cruelty to animals, the SPCA said. His next court appearance is Nov. 17. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney. 

    Miss Pretty was brought to an emergency animal hospital for medical treatment. 

