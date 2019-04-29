Several People Injured in Multi-Car Crash on NJ Highway: Police - NBC New York
Several People Injured in Multi-Car Crash on NJ Highway: Police

New Jersey state police responded to the eastbound lane of I-280 in West Orange, near Exit 10, around 6 p.m. on Monday

Published 2 hours ago

    Chopper 4

    What to Know

    • Several people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a multi-car crash in New Jersey, officials said

    • New Jersey state police responded to the eastbound lane of I-280 in West Orange, near Exit 10, around 6 p.m. Monday

    • It wasn't immediately clear exactly how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured

    Several people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a multi-car crash in New Jersey, officials said. 

    New Jersey state police responded to the eastbound lane of I-280 in West Orange, near Exit 10, around 6 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a crash. 

    Several vehicles were involved in the crash, and several people were hospitalized, but no one sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. 

    It wasn't immediately clear exactly how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured.

    All of the eastbound lanes in the area were initially closed off, but the right lane had reopened as of around 8 p.m., police said. 

    Police didn't immediately provide additional details about the crash.

