Several people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a multi-car crash in New Jersey, officials said.

New Jersey state police responded to the eastbound lane of I-280 in West Orange, near Exit 10, around 6 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a crash.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash, and several people were hospitalized, but no one sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear exactly how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured.

All of the eastbound lanes in the area were initially closed off, but the right lane had reopened as of around 8 p.m., police said.

Police didn't immediately provide additional details about the crash.