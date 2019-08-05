Two separate crashes involving NYPD vehicles in Harlem sent several people to the hospital on Sunday.

The first incident occurred in Harlem just after 2 p.m. when two police officers in their patrol vehicle responding to a call about a violent person crashed into a civilian sedan at West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard, according to police.

A male driver, his passenger, an 11-year-old boy, and the two officers were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions. Police say their injuries were not life-threatening.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Later Sunday night, another incident was reported nearby at 123rd Street and St. Nicholas Avenue. Police say an SUV hit several parked vehicles belonging to the NYPD near the 28th Precinct Station.

No officers were injured but two people in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say charges in the case are pending and an investigation is also ongoing.