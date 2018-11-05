What to Know A series of separate bus crashes in Queens Monday morning resulted in 13 people injured, authorities say

A series of separate bus accidents in Queens Monday morning resulted in 13 people injured, authorities say.

In one of the accidents, which took place at 134th Street and Linden Boulevard, four children and four adults were taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident took place around 8:13 a.m. fire officials say. Authorities are currently on the scene evaluating the accident.

Another bus accident occurred around 7:50 a.m. at 207th Street and Hillside Avenue in Jamaica, which resulted in five people with minor injuries being transported to North Shore Hospital.

The third bus accident took place at 87th Drive and 139th Street around 8:59 a.m. Authorities say that no one was transported to a hospital in this particular accident.