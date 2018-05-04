A serial shooter is on the loose in a New Jersey county, shooting at least three people at random in the last few weeks, the prosecutor's office told News 4 Friday. (Published 7 minutes ago)

A serial shooter is on the loose in a New Jersey county, opening fire at least three times at random in the last few weeks and killing a woman, the prosecutor's office and a source familiar with the case told News 4 Friday.

All of the shootings have been in Monmouth County. A source with knowledge of the investigation described the shooter to News 4 as a person who has been going around randomly opening fire.

It's not clear if the shooter has been targeting people or property, though the most recent incident Thursday proved fatal.

In that case, a woman was driving onto Halls Mills Road from the Route 33 bypass in Freehold when she was shot and killed. A 1-year-old child in the vehicle and the woman's boyfriend were also in the car but unharmed.

Chopper 4 showed law enforcement vehicles near the scene early Friday.

One of the other shootings was in Asbury Park; a source says the gunman shot into a vehicle in the shore community, but it wasn't clear if anyone had been inside the car at the time, nor was it known if anyone was hurt. News 4 has reached out to that police department for details.

Information on the third shooting wasn't available.

"This is a bad guy," a prosecutor spokesperson said. "We want him."

Authorities caution the investigation is very much preliminary and it's too early to speculate on a possible motive.