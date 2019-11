A man is wanted by police for allegedly groping three women in the Bronx.

The NYPD said the attacker struck three times within one mile of each other along Bartow Avenue and Baychester Avenue.

Police believe the suspect groped each of the women in the span of an hour on Thursday.

One of the victims was sitting in her car when police say the attacker opened the passenger door and assaulted her. She was able to fight him off, the NYPD said.