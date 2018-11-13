Serial Burglar Targeting UES Fire Escape Windows: Police

What to Know A serial burglar has been stealing electronics and jewelry on the Upper East Side by breaking into apartments via their fire escapes

The burglar has hit the neighborhood eight times in the past month, focusing on apartments on streets in the 80s

Anyone who spots someone on a fire escape in the neighborhood should call police, an NYPD officer said

A serial burglar has been stealing electronics and jewelry on the Upper East Side by breaking into apartments via their fire escapes, police say.

The burglar has hit the neighborhood eight times in the past month, focusing on apartments on streets in the 80s, police said.

Police are searching for the thief, but they’re also working with Upper East Side residents to ensure their fire escape windows are secure.

“Make sure your fire escape windows are locked. Make sure there’s no air conditioning units installed in your fire escape, and [make] sure you’re properly locking your doors,” Officer Anthony Nuccio advised.

The NYPD says it’s offering free security consultations for residents who are concerned about the burglaries.

Residents said they appreciate the safety measures police are encouraging people to take.

“It’s a terrific neighborhood and you sometimes forget that you’re in a large city where things can happen,” resident Pam Kripke told News 4.

Anyone who spots someone on a fire escape in the neighborhood should call the NYPD, Nuccio noted.