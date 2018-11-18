What to Know A serial burglar who allegedly swiped merchandise and cash from two Long Island malls has been arrested

Robert Ardoin, 40, allegedly burglarized stores at Roosevelt Field and Green Acres Mall

He has been charged with nine counts of third-degree burglary, according to police

A serial burglar who allegedly swiped merchandise and cash from two Long Island malls has been arrested, police said.

Robert Ardoin, 40, allegedly burglarized a Timberland store, a Claire’s Boutique, a Skechers store and The Walking Company at Roosevelt Field mall on Sept. 19, Nassau County police said.

Nearly a month later, on Oct. 14, Ardoin burglarized a Foot Locker at Roosevelt Field, according to police.

And on Nov. 11, Ardoin allegedly burglarized The Depot, a Foot Action and a Kids Foot Locker at Green Acres Mall, police said. He also allegedly tried to burglarize a Chase Bank at the mall.

Police said Ardoin stole merchandise and cash, but didn’t say exactly what he stole from each store.

Ardoin was arrested on Friday and charged with nine counts of third-degree burglary. His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Sunday.