Serial Brooklyn Burglar Suspected in 3 More Robberies: NYPD - NBC New York
INTERACTIVE: 
Come to the NBC4/T47 Health Expo!
logo_nyc_2x

Serial Brooklyn Burglar Suspected in 3 More Robberies: NYPD

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Surveillance Video Shows Serial Brooklyn Burglar

    The NYPD released surveillance video of a burglar who they say is responsible for three more robberies. (Published 38 minutes ago)

    A serial burglar who sneaks into apartments through back windows has robbed at least three more homes, police said Sunday. 

    The latest burglaries happened within about 12 blocks in the Gravesend and Bath Beach neighborhoods between January and April, the NYPD said. 

    In all three cases, the burglar forced open a window in the back of the home, police said. One time, the thief took jewelry, high-end purses and $8,000 cash. 

    The same burglar is suspected in nine other robberies. He typically enters through a rear window, sometimes tearing a screen or using a crowbar, or breaking through a rear door. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    He often takes jewelry and cash, police said. 

    The burglar is described as about 5 feet tall and 170 pounds. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us