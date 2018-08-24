Bullets went flying in Brooklyn, injuring a teen and a man as well as striking the campaign office of state Sen. Jesse Hamilton, officials say. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Bullets went flying in Brooklyn Thursday evening, injuring a teenager and a man as well as striking the campaign office of state Sen. Jesse Hamilton, sending dozens of workers inside ducking for cover, officials say.

The shots rang out around 7:30 p.m., and two people were hit by the gunfire, according to police. A 16-year-old boy who claimed to be walking on Crown Street in Crown Heights said he heard the shots and then felt pain.

Police said the boy was struck in the right torso. Another victim, a 31-year-old man, police say, was shot three times. Both victims are in stable condition at an area hospital.

One of the bullets in the gunfire hit the door of the senator’s office, but nobody inside was hurt.

“If someone was coming out of my campaign office at the wrong time they would’ve gotten shot," Hamilton said. "That’s what is disturbing to me.”

Two weapons were recovered, said police, who added that it didn't appear the campaign office was the intended target. Police say they are trying to figure out if the two victims were firing at each other.

No arrests have been made.