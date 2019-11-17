Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., steps away from a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

New York Senator Chuck Schumer called on federal officials Sunday to crackdown on what he says are "dangerous" over-the-counter drugs sold at dollar-type bargain stores.

Schumer claims more than 150 stores, principally Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, located across New York City and Long Island are stocking cheap, tainted drugs from China that can make people sick.

Among the drugs are topical creams and cosmetics.

"What makes it even more serious is we don’t exactly know which one could be dangerous because china has such poor labeling you don’t know what they put in each of these drugs, over the counter stuff that they import. We do know they’re mostly topicals and cosmetics that are the main culprit we’re aware of. But there may well be others," Schumer said Sunday.

Schumer said Sunday that he wants immediate action by the agency, as well as Customs and Border Protection to prevent the goods from being shipped into the United States.

“We are committed to our customers’ safety and have very robust and rigorous testing programs in place to ensure our third-party manufacturers’ products are safe,” Randy Guiler, Dollar Tree’s vice president of investor relations, said in a statement to CNBC.

Guiler said the company is cooperating with the FDA.