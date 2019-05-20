Court wrapped Friday with emotional testimony in the trial of the murder of a Bronx teen. Erica Byfield reports.

What to Know Self-described gang member testified Monday in the case of a teen who was dragged out of bodega and murdered in a machete attack last summer

Kevin Alvarez, who plead guilty weeks ago, took the stand and described what took place the night Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was killed

Five suspected gang leaders are on trial for the murder of 15-year-old Guzman-Feliz who was killed in a Bronx bodega

A self-described gang member took the stand Monday, at one point wiping away tears from his face, as he described what happened the night a teen was dragged out of bodega and murdered in a machete attack last summer by a group of alleged Trinitarios gang members.

Kevin Alvarez, who plead guilty a few weeks ago, took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution.

Alvarez, of the Bronx, was charged in June 2018 with second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault.

Five, out of more than a dozen, suspected gang leaders are on trial for the murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz who was killed in a savage machete attack in a Bronx bodega.

During his testimony, Alvarez spoke, his voice cracking, about being a member of the gang. At one point, he wiped tears from his face.

According to Alvarez, he had only been in the gang for about four months at the time of Guzman-Feliz's death. Prior to his involvement in the gang, Alvarez was in the Army and attended college for one semester.

Alvarez said he knowingly joined the gang because he thought they were cool.

The night of Guzman-Feliz's death, he said that he went inside the bodega to try to get the teen to come out. He repeatedly described how Guzman-Feliz kept saying he was not part of the Sunset division of the Trinitarios gang and tried to get the group to leave him alone.

Alvarez testified he was driving his mom's car that night as a total of four cars of people were chasing Guzman-Feliz because they were "hunting" that night.

Alvarez said he used his car to try to block and keep Guzman-Feliz from going to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital after being stabbed and attacked with knives and a machete.

Guzman-Feliz collapsed and died outside the hospital after running three blocks in an attempt to get help.

Last week, a detective took the stand answering a barrage of questions from the defense about Guzman-Feliz’s character.

The detective testified that the young teen met with a friend earlier the night he was killed to give him money.

One defense attorney tried to discredit Guzman-Feliz by alleging he was in a gang photo — a notion a detective who took the stand denied.

Prosecutors say the men attacked the teen with knives and a machete leaving him to die on the sidewalk. Investigators think that the men thought the teen was a member of a rival gang in a case of mistaken identity.

A new surveillance video presented in court Friday showed different angles inside and around the Bronx bodega where Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz was killed.

Jurors watched video showing 13 different angles and six different locations of what happened before, during and after the attack that left 15-year-old Feliz dead from a machete attack.

Guzman’s mother attended the trial on Friday and could not bring herself to watch the 22-minute video, crying as it played for the jury. Others in the room also shed tears while the video played, including members of the jury.

Prosecutors slowed down and highlighted different parts of the video to show what different defendants did during the ambush.

This, however, was no the first time during the trial that graphic images and video were shown.

On the second day of trial, startling never-before-seen footage of the horrific, violent attack was presented by prosecutors.

The graphic footage prompted Guzman-Feliz’s mother and several supporters to break down — a gasp was even heard in the courtroom.

Guzman-Feliz’s vicious killing shocked not only the city, but the nation, for its caught-on-camera brutality that showed him being dragged outside the bodega and set upon by a gang of men who hacked at him as he struggled to defend himself. The boy was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away.

The much-anticipated trial kicked off May 6 with opening statements during which prosecutors described the teen's killing as a calculated and planned murder by the five suspects.

The trial kicked off to an emotional start when the first witness took the stand testifying how she tried to keep Guzman-Feliz alive by talking to him, adding that her friend took off their shirt in an effort to help stop the bleeding.

Defense attorneys subsequently cross examined the witness in an effort to test her memory.

The witness said she watched the attack from an apartment window and ran downstairs to try to help. She described, in heartbreaking detail, how Guzman-Feliz looked up at her after the attack and motioned her to call 911.

He only said one word -- "water," she testified.