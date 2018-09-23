What to Know Police officers will be posted at Connequot High School in Bohemia on Monday after rumors of threats and violence

The principal says the rumors weren't credible but security will be heightened as a precaution

The school will also search bags and have extra security officers on campus

Police officers will be posted at a Long Island high school on Monday after rumors circulated about threats of violence.

The principal said the rumors of violence or threats at Connetquot High School were not credible.

Suffolk County police said officers were investigating the rumors and said the officers would be posted as a precaution at the school in Bohemia.

The school would also enhance security by searching bags and deploying additional security guards, said Principal Kenneth J. Costa Jr. Students were asked to leave unnecessary bags at home if possible.

The rumors were spread on social media, Costa said. He urged students to think critically before sharing content online.

The school has a zero-tolerance policy regarding threats and will arrest and prosecute anyone responsible for them, Costa said.

The school has students from Bohemia, Sayville, Oakdale, and Ronkonkoma.