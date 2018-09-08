What to Know A security guard and a teenager were stabbed after a fight broke out at a Yonkers movie theater, police said

A security guard and a teenager were stabbed after a fight broke out at a Yonkers movie theater, police said.

The fight broke out at the Cross County Multiplex at 2 South Drive around 12:07 a.m. on Saturday, Yonkers police said.

When police arrived at the theater, they found a 40-year-old theater security guard with a non-life threatening stab wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police found another victim of the fight, a 17-year-old Yonkers resident, at a local hospital, where he was also being treated for a non-life threatening stab wound to his leg.

No one has been arrested in connection with the stabbings, and an investigation is ongoing.