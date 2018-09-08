Security Guard, Teen Stabbed During Fight at Yonkers Movie Theater: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Security Guard, Teen Stabbed During Fight at Yonkers Movie Theater: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Recipes With Heart and Soul

    What to Know

    • A security guard and a teenager were stabbed after a fight broke out at a Yonkers movie theater, police said

    • The fight broke out at the Cross County Multiplex at 2 South Drive around 12:07 a.m. on Saturday

    • Both the guard and the teenager sustained non-life threatening stab wounds to the leg, according to police

    A security guard and a teenager were stabbed after a fight broke out at a Yonkers movie theater, police said.

    The fight broke out at the Cross County Multiplex at 2 South Drive around 12:07 a.m. on Saturday, Yonkers police said.

    When police arrived at the theater, they found a 40-year-old theater security guard with a non-life threatening stab wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

    Police found another victim of the fight, a 17-year-old Yonkers resident, at a local hospital, where he was also being treated for a non-life threatening stab wound to his leg.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Don Arnold/WireImage, File

    No one has been arrested in connection with the stabbings, and an investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us