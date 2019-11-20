New York has now raised the minimum age to buy tobacco and electronic cigarettes to 21 years old, from 18. Tracie Strahan reports.

A second death due to vaping-associated illnesses has been confirmed in New York.

The Department of Health confirmed the latest death as that of a man in his 30s from Manhattan with a reported history of using e-cigarettes and vape products, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Based on an investigation and medical record review, DOH has determined the death to be vaping related, according to the governor's office.

"DOH is continuing its robust investigation into the cause of these illnesses, but in the meantime our message on vaping remains unchanged: if you don't know what you're smoking, don't smoke it," Cuomo said in a statement.

"We are taking every step possible to combat this crisis on the state level, but the federal government needs to take action now," Cuomo goes on to say. "President Trump has already backed down from his vow to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes - despite widespread evidence that these flavors are used to target our teens and young adults - and put the interests of the vaping industry over the lives of Americans."

Cuomo compared the latest vaping deaths to "Big Tobacco all over again."

"Make no mistake: this is a public health crisis and until our 'leaders' in Washington do something to stop it, more lives will be lost," he said.

News of the death comes one day after the state's attorney general filed a lawsuit against the country's the nation's biggest e-cigarette maker saying the company used deceptive marketing practices to reel in young users.