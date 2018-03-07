2nd Nor'easter: Here's How Much It Snowed Where You Live - NBC New York
High-Impact Nor'easter
Hundreds of Thousands in the Dark
2nd Nor'easter: Here's How Much It Snowed Where You Live

By Sander Siegel

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Otisville: 13 inches

    The second of two back-to-back winter storms battered the Northeast on Thursday, with some counties getting up to 20 inches of snow.

    The National Weather Service has reported snowfall across countries in the tri-state:

    New York

    Manhattan:

    Central Park: 2.9 inches
    Harlem: 1.2 inches

    Queens:

    Little Neck: 4.7 inches
    Whitestone: 3 inches
    Rego Park: 2.8 inches
    JFK Airport: 2.6 inches
    Walden Terrace: 2 inches
    Flushing: 1.8 inches
    LaGuardia Airport: 1.7 inches
    Middle Village: 3.5 inches
    Whitestone: 3 inches

    Brooklyn:

    Sheepshead Bay: 4.1 inches
    Flatlands: 3.5 inches
    Midwood: 3 inches
    East Flatbush: 1.5 inches

    Staten Island:

    Oakwood Heights Station: 3.8 inches

    The Bronx: 

    Morris Park: 2.5 inches
    Parkchester: 2.3 inches

    Dutchess County:

    Pine Plains: 20 inches
    Stanfordville: 19 inches
    Lagrange: 15 inches
    Rhinebeck: 14.5 inches
    Poughquag: 14.5 inches
    Pawling: 13 inches
    Red Hook: 12.5 inches
    Wassaic: 11.8 inches
    NE Lagrange: 11.5 inches
    Hyde Park: 9.5 inches
    SE Millbrook: 9.3 inches

    Nassau County:

    Roslyn: 6 inches
    Glen Head: 6 inches
    Plainview: 5.5 inches
    Garden City: 5 inches
    East Meadow: 4.3 inches
    Wantagh: 4.2 inches
    Massapequa: 3.3 inches
    Oyster Bay: 2.5 inches

    Orange County:

    Monroe: 26 inches
    Highland Mills: 21.2 inches
    Orange Lake: 20.1 inches
    Gardnertown: 17.8 inches
    Goshen: 17.7 inches
    Warwick: 16 inches
    Vails Gate: 14.5 inches
    Slate Hill: 13 inches
    Greenville: 13 inches
    Otisville: 13 inches
    Salisbury Mills: 13 inches
    Mount Hope: 12.8 inches
    Westtown: 11.5 inches

    Putnam County:

    Baldwin Place: 15 inches
    Putnam Valley: 12.2 inches
    Mahopac: 12.1 inches

    Rockland County:

    Sloatsburg: 26 inches
    Chestnut Ridge: 17.5 inches
    Stony Point: 11.2 inches
    New City: 8 inches

    Suffolk County:

    Smithtown: 7.3 inches
    Mount Sinai: 6 inches
    Islip Airport: 5.8 inches
    Shoreham: 5.8 inches
    Huntington Station: 5.5 inches
    Smithtown: 5 inches
    Upton: 3.9 inches
    Sound Beach: 3.8 inches
    Riverhead: 3.7 inches
    Sayville: 2.2 inches
    Saint James: 7.4 inches
    Commack: 7.4 inches
    N. Smithtown: 7.3 inches
    Mount Sinai: 6 inches
    Shoreham: 5.8 inches
    Centerport: 5.4 inches
    Ronkonkoma: 3.6 inches
    Mattituck: 2.9 inches

    Ulster County:

    Highland: 18 inches
    Wallkill: 14 inches
    Kingston: 9.5 inches

    Westchester County: 

    Armonk: 13.5 inches
    Mount Kisco: 9.5 inches
    White Plains: 5 inches
    Katonah: 13.5 inches
    Montrose: 9.5 inches

    New Jersey

    Bergen County:

    Oakland: 19 inches
    Allendale: 17.5 inches
    Mahwah: 16.8 inches
    Chestnut Bridge: 14 inches
    Lyndhurst: 6 inches
    Teterboro Airport: 5.7 inches
    Englewood: 7.1 inches
    Allendale: 17.5 inches
    Oradell: 8.1 inches
    Ramsey: 8 inches
    Ridgewood: 8 inches
    Elmwood Park: 7.8 inches
    Englewood: 7.1 inches
    East Rutherford: 5.1 inches
    Rivervale: 5.9 inches

    Essex County:

    North Caldwell: 23 inches
    Cedar Grove: 19.7 inches
    Roseland: 19.7 inches
    Caldwell: 17.8 inches
    West Orange: 13 inches
    West Caldwell: 13 inches
    Verona: 12 inches
    Essex Fells: 7.5 inches

    Hudson County:

    Harrison: 6 inches
    Harrison: 6 inches
    Jersey City: 5.4 inches
    Hudson Heights: 4 inches
    Hoboken: 4 inches

    Passaic County:

    Franklin Lakes: 24 inches
    Hewitt: 22 inches
    Wanaque: 21 inches
    West Miford: 20.2 inches
    Ringwood: 19.7 inches
    Wayne: 19.5 inches
    Little Falls: 11.7 inches

    Union County: 

    Newark Airport: 4.4 inches

    Connecticut

    Fairfield County:

    Newtown: 19.6 inches
    New Fairfield: 17.5 inches
    Danbury: 8.5 inches
    Weston: 7 inches
    Fairfield: 10 inches
    Stamford: 6.4 inches
    Bridgeport Airport: 5.1 inches
    Stratford: 7 inches
    Ridgefield: 17 inches

    New Haven County:

    Brandford: 6.5 inches
    North Guilford: 6 inches
    Waterbury: 5.1 inches
    Milford: 7.7 inches
    Wolcott: 16 inches
    North Haven: 13.5 inches
    Branford: 12.5 inches
    Cheshire: 10 inches
    Seymour: 9 inches
    New Haven: 7.5 inches
    North Guilford: 6 inches
    Wallingford: 5 inches
    West Haven: 4.5 inches

