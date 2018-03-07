Otisville: 13 inches
The second of two back-to-back winter storms battered the Northeast on Thursday, with some counties getting up to 20 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service has reported snowfall across countries in the tri-state:
New York
Manhattan:
Central Park: 2.9 inches
Harlem: 1.2 inches
Queens:
Little Neck: 4.7 inches
Whitestone: 3 inches
Rego Park: 2.8 inches
JFK Airport: 2.6 inches
Walden Terrace: 2 inches
Flushing: 1.8 inches
LaGuardia Airport: 1.7 inches
Middle Village: 3.5 inches
Brooklyn:
Sheepshead Bay: 4.1 inches
Flatlands: 3.5 inches
Midwood: 3 inches
East Flatbush: 1.5 inches
Staten Island:
Oakwood Heights Station: 3.8 inches
The Bronx:
Morris Park: 2.5 inches
Parkchester: 2.3 inches
Dutchess County:
Pine Plains: 20 inches
Stanfordville: 19 inches
Lagrange: 15 inches
Rhinebeck: 14.5 inches
Poughquag: 14.5 inches
Pawling: 13 inches
Red Hook: 12.5 inches
Wassaic: 11.8 inches
NE Lagrange: 11.5 inches
Hyde Park: 9.5 inches
SE Millbrook: 9.3 inches
Nassau County:
Roslyn: 6 inches
Glen Head: 6 inches
Plainview: 5.5 inches
Garden City: 5 inches
East Meadow: 4.3 inches
Wantagh: 4.2 inches
Massapequa: 3.3 inches
Oyster Bay: 2.5 inches
Orange County:
Monroe: 26 inches
Highland Mills: 21.2 inches
Orange Lake: 20.1 inches
Gardnertown: 17.8 inches
Goshen: 17.7 inches
Warwick: 16 inches
Vails Gate: 14.5 inches
Slate Hill: 13 inches
Greenville: 13 inches
Otisville: 13 inches
Salisbury Mills: 13 inches
Mount Hope: 12.8 inches
Westtown: 11.5 inches
Putnam County:
Baldwin Place: 15 inches
Putnam Valley: 12.2 inches
Mahopac: 12.1 inches
Rockland County:
Sloatsburg: 26 inches
Chestnut Ridge: 17.5 inches
Stony Point: 11.2 inches
New City: 8 inches
Suffolk County:
Smithtown: 7.3 inches
Mount Sinai: 6 inches
Islip Airport: 5.8 inches
Shoreham: 5.8 inches
Huntington Station: 5.5 inches
Upton: 3.9 inches
Sound Beach: 3.8 inches
Riverhead: 3.7 inches
Sayville: 2.2 inches
Saint James: 7.4 inches
Commack: 7.4 inches
N. Smithtown: 7.3 inches
Centerport: 5.4 inches
Ronkonkoma: 3.6 inches
Mattituck: 2.9 inches
Ulster County:
Highland: 18 inches
Wallkill: 14 inches
Kingston: 9.5 inches
Westchester County:
Armonk: 13.5 inches
Mount Kisco: 9.5 inches
White Plains: 5 inches
Katonah: 13.5 inches
Montrose: 9.5 inches
New Jersey
Bergen County:
Oakland: 19 inches
Allendale: 17.5 inches
Mahwah: 16.8 inches
Chestnut Bridge: 14 inches
Lyndhurst: 6 inches
Teterboro Airport: 5.7 inches
Englewood: 7.1 inches
Oradell: 8.1 inches
Ramsey: 8 inches
Ridgewood: 8 inches
Elmwood Park: 7.8 inches
East Rutherford: 5.1 inches
Rivervale: 5.9 inches
Essex County:
North Caldwell: 23 inches
Cedar Grove: 19.7 inches
Roseland: 19.7 inches
Caldwell: 17.8 inches
West Orange: 13 inches
West Caldwell: 13 inches
Verona: 12 inches
Essex Fells: 7.5 inches
Hudson County:
Harrison: 6 inches
Jersey City: 5.4 inches
Hudson Heights: 4 inches
Hoboken: 4 inches
Passaic County:
Franklin Lakes: 24 inches
Hewitt: 22 inches
Wanaque: 21 inches
West Miford: 20.2 inches
Ringwood: 19.7 inches
Wayne: 19.5 inches
Little Falls: 11.7 inches
Union County:
Newark Airport: 4.4 inches
Connecticut
Fairfield County:
Newtown: 19.6 inches
New Fairfield: 17.5 inches
Danbury: 8.5 inches
Weston: 7 inches
Fairfield: 10 inches
Stamford: 6.4 inches
Bridgeport Airport: 5.1 inches
Stratford: 7 inches
Ridgefield: 17 inches
New Haven County:
Brandford: 6.5 inches
North Guilford: 6 inches
Waterbury: 5.1 inches
Milford: 7.7 inches
Wolcott: 16 inches
North Haven: 13.5 inches
Branford: 12.5 inches
Cheshire: 10 inches
Seymour: 9 inches
New Haven: 7.5 inches
Wallingford: 5 inches
West Haven: 4.5 inches