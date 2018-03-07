Otisville: 13 inches



The second of two back-to-back winter storms battered the Northeast on Thursday, with some counties getting up to 20 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has reported snowfall across countries in the tri-state:

New York

Manhattan:

Central Park: 2.9 inches

Harlem: 1.2 inches

Queens:

Little Neck: 4.7 inches

Whitestone: 3 inches

Rego Park: 2.8 inches

JFK Airport: 2.6 inches

Walden Terrace: 2 inches

Flushing: 1.8 inches

LaGuardia Airport: 1.7 inches

Middle Village: 3.5 inches

Brooklyn:

Sheepshead Bay: 4.1 inches

Flatlands: 3.5 inches

Midwood: 3 inches

East Flatbush: 1.5 inches

Staten Island:

Oakwood Heights Station: 3.8 inches

The Bronx:

Morris Park: 2.5 inches

Parkchester: 2.3 inches

Dutchess County:

Pine Plains: 20 inches

Stanfordville: 19 inches

Lagrange: 15 inches

Rhinebeck: 14.5 inches

Poughquag: 14.5 inches

Pawling: 13 inches

Red Hook: 12.5 inches

Wassaic: 11.8 inches

NE Lagrange: 11.5 inches

Hyde Park: 9.5 inches

SE Millbrook: 9.3 inches

Nassau County:

Roslyn: 6 inches

Glen Head: 6 inches

Plainview: 5.5 inches

Garden City: 5 inches

East Meadow: 4.3 inches

Wantagh: 4.2 inches

Massapequa: 3.3 inches

Oyster Bay: 2.5 inches

Orange County:

Monroe: 26 inches

Highland Mills: 21.2 inches

Orange Lake: 20.1 inches

Gardnertown: 17.8 inches

Goshen: 17.7 inches

Warwick: 16 inches

Vails Gate: 14.5 inches

Slate Hill: 13 inches

Greenville: 13 inches

Otisville: 13 inches

Salisbury Mills: 13 inches

Mount Hope: 12.8 inches

Westtown: 11.5 inches

Putnam County:

Baldwin Place: 15 inches

Putnam Valley: 12.2 inches

Mahopac: 12.1 inches

Rockland County:

Sloatsburg: 26 inches

Chestnut Ridge: 17.5 inches

Stony Point: 11.2 inches

New City: 8 inches

Suffolk County:

Smithtown: 7.3 inches

Mount Sinai: 6 inches

Islip Airport: 5.8 inches

Shoreham: 5.8 inches

Huntington Station: 5.5 inches

Upton: 3.9 inches

Sound Beach: 3.8 inches

Riverhead: 3.7 inches

Sayville: 2.2 inches

Saint James: 7.4 inches

Commack: 7.4 inches

N. Smithtown: 7.3 inches

Centerport: 5.4 inches

Ronkonkoma: 3.6 inches

Mattituck: 2.9 inches



Ulster County:

Highland: 18 inches

Wallkill: 14 inches

Kingston: 9.5 inches

Westchester County:

Armonk: 13.5 inches

Mount Kisco: 9.5 inches

White Plains: 5 inches

Katonah: 13.5 inches

Montrose: 9.5 inches

New Jersey

Bergen County:

Oakland: 19 inches

Allendale: 17.5 inches

Mahwah: 16.8 inches

Chestnut Bridge: 14 inches

Lyndhurst: 6 inches

Teterboro Airport: 5.7 inches

Englewood: 7.1 inches

Oradell: 8.1 inches

Ramsey: 8 inches

Ridgewood: 8 inches

Elmwood Park: 7.8 inches

East Rutherford: 5.1 inches

Rivervale: 5.9 inches

Essex County:

North Caldwell: 23 inches

Cedar Grove: 19.7 inches

Roseland: 19.7 inches

Caldwell: 17.8 inches

West Orange: 13 inches

West Caldwell: 13 inches

Verona: 12 inches

Essex Fells: 7.5 inches

Hudson County:

Harrison: 6 inches

Jersey City: 5.4 inches

Hudson Heights: 4 inches

Hoboken: 4 inches

Passaic County:

Franklin Lakes: 24 inches

Hewitt: 22 inches

Wanaque: 21 inches

West Miford: 20.2 inches

Ringwood: 19.7 inches

Wayne: 19.5 inches

Little Falls: 11.7 inches

Union County:

Newark Airport: 4.4 inches

Connecticut

Fairfield County:

Newtown: 19.6 inches

New Fairfield: 17.5 inches

Danbury: 8.5 inches

Weston: 7 inches

Fairfield: 10 inches

Stamford: 6.4 inches

Bridgeport Airport: 5.1 inches

Stratford: 7 inches

Ridgefield: 17 inches



New Haven County:

Brandford: 6.5 inches

North Guilford: 6 inches

Waterbury: 5.1 inches

Milford: 7.7 inches

Wolcott: 16 inches

North Haven: 13.5 inches

Branford: 12.5 inches

Cheshire: 10 inches

Seymour: 9 inches

New Haven: 7.5 inches

Wallingford: 5 inches

West Haven: 4.5 inches