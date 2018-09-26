A dead whale has washed up on a Hamptons beach for the second time this week.

The 21-foot whale was found just each of Main Beach in East Hampton Thursday morning, severely decomposed with only the heart and lung available for examination, according to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society.

Neither the sex nor the species could be determined, though biologists believe it may be a fin or sei whale. Samples were sent to a lab for testing, and the village removed the remains from the beach for disposal, said AMCS.

AMCS also received a report of a dead dolphin in East Hampton, and the team plans to return Thusday to examine it.

On Monday, AMCS reported a dead 12- to 14-foot minke whale washed up on Indians Well Beach, also in East Hampton