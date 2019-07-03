Search for Jennifer Dulos Expands to Reservoir in West Hartford

The search for Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan who has been missing since May, expanded to a reservoir near the MDC water treatment facilities in West Hartford Wednesday.

There are six large reservoirs, several of which are connected along the eastern part of the park, and a source with knowledge of the investigation told NBC Connecticut that the dive team spent five hours this morning at reservoir number three but did not find anything.

The NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw state police K9s coming out of two locations in the park and sources said state police have been out at the West Hartford Reservoir all week and several teams were working throughout the property.

Several sources with knowledge of the investigation said K9s were at the reservoir for training, but that they specifically chose that location because they continue to search for evidence connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who has been missing since May 24.

She was last seen when she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan.

According to court documents, when police went to search Jennifer's home after she was reported missing they found what was determined to be blood and investigators believe she was the victim of a “serious physical assault.” The case remains a missing persons case.

Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have both been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer and have pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Both are free on bond.

The search comes a day after Fotis Dulos gave an exclusive interview to our sister station, NBC New York. It was his first sit-down interview since Jennifer disappeared. See his interview here.

One searcher told NBC Connecticut Wednesday that state police have teams out every day looking for Jennifer and they want her found just as much as the general public does.

The New Canaan Police Department has created a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and a dedicated email address, FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov.

Anyone with, no matter how small, is urged to email police or call the New Canaan Police tip line at 203-594-3544.