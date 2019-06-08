Search for Missing Mom Continues at Hartford Trash Facility

Saturday marks the start of week three of the search for Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan mother of five who has been missing since May 24 and state police are continuing to search a Hartford trash facility for evidence related to her disappearance.

State police have been working 12 hour days at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford and Saturday marks their sixth day of searching there.

A source tells NBC Connecticut that troopers are specifically looking for evidence that might have been picked up by a garbage truck and shredded inside the facility days after Jennifer disappeared.

According to court documents, surveillance cameras picked up video of a pickup similar to one owned by Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, that shows the truck stopping more than 30 times over a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue in Hartford and a man putting garbage bags in trash cans.

The documents also said that state police found several bags they say contained clothing and a kitchen sponge that were covered in Jennifer Dulos’ blood.

Troopers have not said whether they've found any evidence at the facility yet, but state police were at the trash facility until 8:40 p.m. on Friday and are continuing on Saturday.

The slow and precise investigation includes sifting through shredded garbage that is stored as fuel for the power plant. Half a bucket full of material is spilled out onto a floor, according to a MIRA employee, and police are using K9s to sniff through it.

On Friday, NBC Connecticut DroneRanger also caught a view of police searching behind the home in Farmington owned by Fotis Dulos.

In the video, you can see police walking out of the woods and through the backyard of the home.

A neighbor told NBC Connecticut that the West Hartford reservoir is located within the wooded area.

Shortly after, NBC Connecticut captured exclusive video of a woman resembling Fotis Dulos' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, leaving the home in a silver BMW with a man who appeared to be her attorney, Andrew Bowman, behind the wheel. The vehicle matched the one Troconis was seen leaving in after her arraignment on Monday.

Both Troconis and Fotis Dulos have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

Fotis Dulos is behind bars on a $500,000 bond and Troconis is out on bond, but is ordered to wear a GPS-monitored ankle bracelet.