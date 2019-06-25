Exhaustive Trash Facility Search Ends With No Sign of Missing Mom

State police have released footage from inside a Hartford trash facility in the search for missing New Canaan mother of five Jennifer Dulos.

The search continues for Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old mother from New Canaan, who disappeared a month ago, but police said Tuesday morning that the search at a trash facility in Hartford is finished.

Jennifer's husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have both been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with her disappearance and pleaded not guilty.

Jennifer was last seen on May 24 and police are still referring to her case as a missing person's case.

They have spent the better part of the last month searching for clues related to Jennifer's disappearance. As of Tuesday morning, New Canaan police have received more than 950 tips and nearly 80 responses to a request for video surveillance in town.

State police provided video of them searching inside of the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority trash facility in Hartford. In the video, you can see investigators combing through piles of garbage using rakes, shovels and other tools, including heavy equipment.

A source told NBC Connecticut that troopers were specifically looking for evidence that might have been picked up by a garbage truck and shredded inside the facility days after Jennifer disappeared.

The search at MIRA ended around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

City surveillance cameras captured a man police said matched the appearance of Jennifer's estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, throwing away bags of garbage along Albany Avenue in Hartford the day Jennifer disappeared.

Court documents say authorities have found a kitchen sponge and clothes soaked in Jennifer's blood.

The family and friends of Jennifer released a new statement on Friday. It reads in part:

“Many people have asked for more details about Jennifer, as a person, a mom, a friend. Jennifer is brilliant and creative—she graduated with honors from Brown University and earned an MFA in writing from NYU. As a teen, she was a nationally ranked junior squash player,” Luft said.

“Much more important, Jennifer is a deeply genuine person, compassionate and trustworthy. She is also subtly hilarious. She loves silly movies as much as she loves great literature. An avid traveler, she delights in learning about other people and has imbued her five children with this love of discovery. She cares about her children more than anything in the world.”

Jennifer, who moved from Farmington to New Canaan after filing for divorce, was last seen while dropping off her children at school in New Canaan on Friday, May 24. Since Jennifer disappeared, her children have been living with her mother.

Fotis Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, said his client is presumed innocent and should not be kept from those he loves, including his children and his girlfriend.

"We filed a motion this afternoon to clarify whether existing court orders permit him to have contact with Ms. Troconis, and I have filed my appearance in his family case where we will seek visitation with, and custody of, the children.

“We have learned that Ms. Troconis believes in his innocence, and loves him still. We see no reason why the two of them should not be free to live as they see fit."

She was reported missing later that night after she missed several appointments and her friends became concerned when they could not reach her.

As the search continues, police have dedicated a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and an email address, FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov, to the investigation. Police have also set up a tipline, 203-594-3544.