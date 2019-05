Authorities in Connecticut continue their search for a woman who was last seen Friday.

The New Canaan Police and Connecticut State Police are continuing their efforts and investigation to locate 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos.

Dulos was last seen on Friday in New Canaan driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban, police say.

Authorities urge anyone who had contact with Dulos or has information regarding her disappearance to call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.