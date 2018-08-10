What to Know Cops are looking to question actress Sean Young in connection with the theft of about $12K in computer equipment from an NYC business

Sources say she is believed to have entered the Queens business, where she apparently once worked, without authorization on Thursday

Her role with the business wasn't clear, but sources say she appears to have been fired from the job about four months ago

Authorities are looking to question "Blade Runner" actress Sean Young in connection with the theft of two Apple Mac Pros with about $12,000 worth of video production software on them that were taken from a Queens business where she used to work, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

Sources say the 58-year-old actress, who has 121 film credits over a career spanning more than three decades, appears to have been fired from the business about four months ago. Details on the business and her employment there weren't immediately clear, but sources say she appeared to have gone into the business around noon Thursday without permission and with an unidentified person.

Then the equipment was missing. Cops want to question both Young and the other person.

Young appeared in multiple TV series, from "The Young and the Restless" to "ER" and "The Alienist." She's best known for her film roles in "Blade Runner," "No Way Out" and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," where she played the role of Lt. Lois Einhorn.

A representative for her didn't immediately return a call for comment, the AP said.