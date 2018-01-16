The East Coast population of the world's largest turtle could be removed from the U.S.'s list of endangered animals, according to federal ocean managers. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The East Coast population of the world's largest turtle could be removed from the United States' list of endangered animals, according to federal ocean managers.

A fishing group has petitioned the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to list the Northwest Atlantic Ocean's leatherback sea turtles as "threatened," instead of endangered, under the Endangered Species Act.

According to NOAA, which has reviewed the petition, "substantial scientific and commercial information" was found, which could warrant the change.

Leatherbacks live all over the world's oceans and have been listed as endangered by the U.S. since 1970. They can weigh 2,000 pounds.

The agency has about eight months to make a final decision. NOAA is collecting information and comments on the subject until Feb. 5.







