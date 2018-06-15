Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a boy walking to school into his car in New Jersey Friday morning.

Scotch Plains police say the man drove up to the Park Middle School student in a black car and told him to "hop in the car."

The boy refused and went home to tell his parents.

The Scotch Plains-Fanwood superintendent sent out a letter warning parents about the incident, and asking parents to talk to their kids in case they find themselves in a similar situation.

They are advising that the students don’t talk to strangers, walk in groups, wait at the school for rides and to tell someone if a stranger approaches them.

"I’m so impressed with the kid and his parent. I don’t know if I would be that calm," said Leslie Tedesco, a Park Middle School parent.