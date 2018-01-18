A principal is under fire after teachers said she texted a staffer a picture of a student teacher who is a little person with the caption "LOL." Ida Siegal reports. (Published 45 minutes ago)

A New Jersey principal is under fire after teachers said she texted a staffer a picture of a student teacher who is a little person with the caption "LOL."

More than a hundred parents attended a school district meeting in South Orange Thursday to find out more about the allegations against Marshall Elementary School principal Bonita Samuels. It comes after teachers at the school sent the district a letter of concern about the text message last week.

"You don’t typically expect that from the leader of a school," said parent Chris Avila Hubschmann. "Especially one that really is proud of promoting an inclusive environment."

In the letter obtained by The Village Green, a news blog covering Maplewood and South Orange that first reported the text message, Samuels also laughed about the student teacher in the teacher's lounge after sending the message in December. They also said the incident was "the latest in a pattern of bullying that has plagued" the school since Samuels was named principal.

The letter writers also said that Samuels apologized to the staff in a meeting before winter break but never specifically mentioned the text message.

"It is impossible to forget the duress she has continually placed on fellow staff members and the insensitivity she displayed toward this student teacher who is someone's beautiful child," the teachers wrote.

Thursday's meeting was closed to the press, but parents told News 4 district officials said they were going to make a decision on how to proceed next week.

Some parents, however, are calling for Samuels to be fired if the allegations are true.

"It's just disappointing and distressing,” said Bruno Navarro.

School officials said in a response that they are taking the incident "very seriously."

"The Board and District take this incident quite seriously," The South Orange Maplewood School District said. "However, administrators and Board of Education members are not permitted to publicly discuss personnel matters, including what, if any, discipline a specific staff member receives for any action.”

NBC 4 New York has reached out to Samuels seeking comment.