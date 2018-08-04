What to Know Three school buses caught fire in a Westchester County bus garage on Saturday, officials said

The Armonk Fire Department responded to the bus garage after receiving a report of a burning smell

The fire was “quickly extinguished and contained to the original buses"

Three school buses caught fire in a Westchester County bus garage on Saturday, officials said.

The Armonk Fire Department responded to the bus garage at 10 Macdonald Ave. in Armonk after receiving a report of a burning smell, it said.

At the garage, firefighters discovered three school buses on fire, the department said.

The fire was “quickly extinguished and contained to the original buses,” it added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.