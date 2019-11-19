School Bus With Kids Aboard Hit by Bullet as Gunfire Erupts in Brooklyn, Sources Say - NBC New York
Top Aides Testify in Impeachment Hearings
School Bus With Kids Aboard Hit by Bullet as Gunfire Erupts in Brooklyn, Sources Say

Chopper 4 showed an army of law enforcement officers at the scene; the search for a suspect is ongoing

By Marc Santia

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A school bus with kids aboard was hit by a bullet when gunfire erupted near school buildings in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources say

    • None of the children were hurt; a man thought to be in his 40s was shot and is not expected to survive, the sources say

    • Chopper 4 showed an army of law enforcement officers at the scene; the search for a suspect is ongoing

    A school bus with children aboard was hit as a hail of gunfire erupted after an argument in Brooklyn Tuesday, though none of the kids were hurt, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4. 

    Sources say there was some sort of confrontation near Pennsylvania and Dumont avenues shortly before 9 a.m. and a person opened fire from across one of four school buildings in the area. The school bus apparently was hit by a bullet. 

    A man, thought to be in his 40s, was shot. He is not expected to survive. 

    Chopper 4 showed an army of law enforcement officers at the scene. The entire block radius was cordoned off by caution tape as authorities checked out the bus and canvassed the scene for evidence. The search for a suspect is ongoing. 

