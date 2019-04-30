Shrieking Passenger Wanted in NJ School Bus Road Rage Case

What to Know NJ cops are looking for the person who got out of a sedan and flipped out on a school bus driver in Howell Township on April 16

The suspect was the vehicle's passenger; authorities say the person yelled obscenities at the driver and punched a window on the bus

Anyone with information is asked to call the Howell Township Police Department's Detective Bureau at 732-938-4745, ext. 2879

Police in New Jersey are asking for help finding a passenger who flipped out at a school bus driver earlier this month, screaming obscenities and punching a window so hard it shattered -- all while children were aboard.

Authorities say the passenger got out of an older silver or white sedan with faded paint on Ramtown-Greenville Road, near Moses Milch Road, in Howell around 2:45 p.m. April 16 and walked up to the driver's side window.

The passenger launched into a profane tirade, then broke the window. It wasn't immediately clear how many children were on the bus at the time. No one was physically hurt.

The driver of the sedan is not being accused of any crimes. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to identify the vehicle and passenger.

