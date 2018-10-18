What to Know
A school bus rammed into parked cars in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon
Vehicles with doors, hoods and bumpers smashed in were a common sight after the accident that occurred in Williamsburg
Only the driver and a school aide were on the bus at the time of the accident; No injuries were reported
A school bus plowed into a row of parked cars in Brooklyn just after the driver dropped off kids Thursday afternoon.
Vehicles with doors, hoods and bumpers smashed in were a common sight after the accident on Wilson Street in Williamsburg at around 4:45 p.m.
The driver and aide were the only ones on the bus during the time of the accident, fire officials said.
The bus driver told News 4 New York that after he'd dropped students off and was attempting to make a turn when he lost control and his brakes stopped working, which prompted the accident pileup that totaled at various cars.
No injuries were reported.