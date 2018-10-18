A school bus driver explains how his out-of-control vehicle smashed into a row of parked cars in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Thursday. Roseanne Colletti reports.

What to Know A school bus rammed into parked cars in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon

Vehicles with doors, hoods and bumpers smashed in were a common sight after the accident that occurred in Williamsburg

Only the driver and a school aide were on the bus at the time of the accident; No injuries were reported

A school bus plowed into a row of parked cars in Brooklyn just after the driver dropped off kids Thursday afternoon.

Vehicles with doors, hoods and bumpers smashed in were a common sight after the accident on Wilson Street in Williamsburg at around 4:45 p.m.

The driver and aide were the only ones on the bus during the time of the accident, fire officials said.

The bus driver told News 4 New York that after he'd dropped students off and was attempting to make a turn when he lost control and his brakes stopped working, which prompted the accident pileup that totaled at various cars.

FDNY Truck Slams Into Row of Parked Cars on NYC Street

An FDNY truck smashed into a row of parked cars on a street, sending six firefighters to the hospital. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018)

No injuries were reported.