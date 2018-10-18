School Bus Loses Control, Totals Parked Cars in Williamsburg; No Injuries Reported - NBC New York
School Bus Loses Control, Totals Parked Cars in Williamsburg; No Injuries Reported

By Roseanne Colletti

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    School Bus Smashes into Row of Parked Cars in Brooklyn

    A school bus driver explains how his out-of-control vehicle smashed into a row of parked cars in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Thursday. Roseanne Colletti reports.

    (Published 43 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A school bus rammed into parked cars in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon

    • Vehicles with doors, hoods and bumpers smashed in were a common sight after the accident that occurred in Williamsburg

    • Only the driver and a school aide were on the bus at the time of the accident; No injuries were reported

    A school bus plowed into a row of parked cars in Brooklyn just after the driver dropped off kids Thursday afternoon.

    Vehicles with doors, hoods and bumpers smashed in were a common sight after the accident on Wilson Street in Williamsburg at around 4:45 p.m.

    The driver and aide were the only ones on the bus during the time of the accident, fire officials said. 

    The bus driver told News 4 New York that after he'd dropped students off and was attempting to make a turn when he lost control and his brakes stopped working, which prompted the accident pileup that totaled at various cars.

    No injuries were reported.

