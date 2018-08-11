School Bus With 20 Kids Onboard Flips on NJ Turnpike: Source

A school bus with approximately 20 children onboard flipped onto its side on the NJ Turnpike, police sources said.

A school bus with approximately 20 children onboard flipped onto its side on the NJ Turnpike in East Brunswick, but there were no fatalities or serious injuries, police said.

There were some injuries, but it wasn't immediately clear how severe they were, sources said.

The school bus was carrying kids coming from a picnic at the Black Bear Country Club in Millstone, sponsored by Newark's Mayor Ras Baraka.

Emergency personnel on scene were doing triage on the children who were onboard, sources told News 4 New York's Brian Thompson. Many of the children at the scene didn't appear to be seriously injured.





Sources said the bus was one of two school buses traveling down the Turnpike. It wasn't immediately clear where the vehicles were going.

A witness told News 4 she was on the Turnpike when she saw the bus flip over one or two times from the middle lane and land in the left lane.

Drivers stopped their cars and ran toward the bus after it flipped, she said.

Both local and express lanes were closed around the scene of the accident, New Jersey state police said.

In May, a teacher and a 10-year-old student were killed when a school bus carrying 38 fifth-grade students and seven adults collided with a dump truck.

The 77-year-old driver in that crash was charged with two counts of death by auto.